Marios Schwab to Halston

The wait is over; Halston has named their new creative director. Marios Schwab will take over the house’s main collection- with his first collection showing next February for fall 2010.

The London-based, Central Saint Martins College educated designer caught the eye of Halston’s president and CEO, Bonnie Takhar during his spring 2009 show.

“He used a lot of jersey in the collection in a very modern way,” Takhar said. “The silhouettes were also very fluid, and we thought they had a very modern Halston interpretation.”

Schwab will continue to design his own line as well, but he will move to New York for his new job.

He cites the iconic image of Bianca Jagger on a white horse at Studio 54 as his first memory of Halston. Please please channel that for fall 2010. We have all been waiting for someone to bring that magic back to Halston.

In an effort to expand their business, Halston will also be launching the Halston Heritage collection this September. The line will be comprised of reissues of his classic pieces- think tie-dye and sequinned dresses, Ultrasuede, espadrille wedges, and sac bags.

[WWD]

Marios Schwab Spring 2009