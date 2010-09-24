Marion Cotillard Un-Photoshopped Cover; Lindsay Lohan Headed Back To Jail

SITES WE LOVE

Marion Cotillard skipped the photoshop for her October Italian Vanity Fair cover. Perfectly gorgeous French women can tend to get away with such crazy schemes. (Styleite)

Lindsay Lohan is sharing the spotlight with her 16-year-old sis and letting her star in the overtly sexualized ads for 6126. (People Style Watch)



Photo courtesy 6126

Go Brooke Shields! The former model can apparently still fit into those Calvins that she donned at age 15. However, they’re less than flattering apparently, as they make her look “like a sausage.” Sausage is so in for Fall! (NY Daily News)

L’Oral RevitaLift has named Julianna Margulies as its new face. The actress praised the brand, saying, “They are not just worried about how women look but how they feel.” How lovely for an anti-aging product! (WWD)

“The male reaction to heels is half normal and half perversion, but some men tell me I’ve saved their marriage.” That’s Manolo Blahnik and if anyone is up for the job, it’s him, especially because something tells me Loubs are more for the mistress types. (Vogue UK)

TWITTER

RT @LHearst Shooting in Brooklyn with Justin Htye for ZiNK Magazine http://plixi.com/p/46870362

Ooh, pretty.





RT @ THELOVEMAGAZINE Lindsay Lohan is heading back to prison. Oops

Maybe that’s why she opted out of facing her own brand, hmmm.

RT @vmagazine Versace goes minimal http://twitpic.com/2rihd5

Very unexpected Versace!





RT @ElizandJames #nowplaying AC/DC- Back in Black

Hardcore E and J!



RT @HilaryHRhoda “No man can worship God or love his neighbor on an empty stomach.” -Woodrow T. Wilson #lunchtime

One to embroider on a pillow…

VIDEO

Amanda Lepore and cute tees! It’s a Wednesday night partay for your viewing pleasure care of Christopher Lee Sauv.