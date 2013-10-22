Red Carpet Recap: Marion Cotillard, Shailene Woodley, More at Elle’s Women of the Year Awards

Last night in Los Angeles, Elle celebrated 20 years of Women in Hollywood by honoring November cover girls Marion Cotillard, Penelope Cruz, Reese Witherspoon, Naomie Harris, Melissa McCarthy, and Shailene Woodley, as well as Eva Marie Saint and Nancy Meyers. Between the high-fashion occasion and the star wattage on the red carpet, it goes without saying that the fashion was in full effect—from Dior and Altuzarra to one of the evening’s big sponsors, Calvin Klein.

Comedian Andy Samberg hosted the festivities, which were attended by the likes of Kathy Bates, Lake Bell, Ashley Madekwe, Rachel Zoe, Chelsea Handler and others. Many stars, including Lea Michele, Jessica Pare, and Emilia Clarke, along with most of the honorees, wore outfits from Calvin Klein.



Be sure to look through the gallery above to see some sartorial standouts from the evening, and pick up a copy of Elle‘s Women in Hollywood issue, currently on newstands.