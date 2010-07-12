Marion Cotillard A Red Carpet Winner In Dior?

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain, Getty Images

Marion Cotillard paid homage to her chic French heritage in an intricate lace cocktail dress by Christian Dior for the Paris premiere of Inception. The actress may be holding her pretty head extra high (and her hair apparently too) since the film is already garnering rave reviews. But even if the flick happened to be a bomb, we think this chic frock with sweetheart neckline and sweet bow detail is a hit.

Paired with subtle Chopard jewels and nude Jimmy Choo heels, the Oscar winner kept the coquettish dress front and center. What do you think of Marion’s Paris-ready ensemble? Let us know in the comments.

