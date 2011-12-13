Marion Cotillard Has A Melt Down As L.A.dy Dior

As the face of Dior as well as an award-winning actress,we’re sure thatMarion Cotillard has a team of people watching over her every move… so it’s even cooler that she’s able to see the hilarity in it all.

PR reps, agents, hair afficandos, wardrobe stylists and makeup artists all become the orchestra who conduct a seemingly staged life. Regardless, the whole ‘puppet-on-strings’ scenario is seen all too often in Hollywood.

In this paradoxical video, Marion plays a glamorous actress and model (much like herself in reality) who is on set for a Dior photoshoot.But ‘Margot’s’ request to quit the biz is shutdown, as her agent reassures her that the ‘little people need her.’

The satirical clip pokes fun at the ridiculousness the fashion world, as her stylist suggests she wear a dress made from ‘Tibetan flags’ and hats created from ‘fallen palm fronds.’ Oh, not to mention an onset DJ, a hyper-sexualized photographer, and a surplus of champagne… obviously.

After the diva’s posing just ‘isn’t working’ anymore, a dramatic meltdown esnues. During which, she rips off her blonde wig and violently throws Dior purses at the camera. But of course, the crew is totally overjoyed at the genius of her crazy outburst.

Oh the irony of it all…

Welove that Marion Cotillard is able to poke fun of the very world that she is a part of.Plus, the sarcasm of it all is just too much to not laugh at.