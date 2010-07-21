Marion Cotillard Gets Sexed Up, You Don’t Even Want to Know What ‘Subtle Butt’ Is

TWITTER

RT @themoment Betty White is launching a clothing line? (insert Depends joke here) Who does she think she is, @BritneySpears? http://bit.ly/c6qphl

Ok, NY Times, usually we think you can do no wrong but no one talks smack on Betty.

RT @annadellorusso SHOOTING at home wearing DOLCEGABBANA! http://twitpic.com/27c3vu

This woman’s fabulousness knows no bounds.



RT @evachen212 random but fab: CVS has a 100% moneyback beauty guarantee. if u buy a bty prod & don’t love it, u can bring it back w receipt & get a refund

Thanks for the tip Teen Vogue, we hate committing to beauty buys.

RT @tavitulle i have red hair now! http://twitpic.com/275ule

We’re calling wig, our mom never would have let us do that to our hair pre-high school.





RT @peoplemag Congrats to Christina Applegate – she is expecting a baby! http://ow.ly/2eF6C

Congrats X-tina but can you keep up this Gaga-esque routine with a baby on board?

SITES WE LOVE:

Marion Cotillard gets straight sexy and partially nude in the August issue of Interview magazine. (Fashion Rising)



Photo: Mikael Jansson, Interview Magazine August 2010

Chelsea will rock Oscar instead of Vera plus more updates on the former First Daughter’s “Wedding of the Century” watch on Refinery 29.

Photog Nicholas Routzen is speaking out about the recent Photoshop debacle on his shoot of plus-size model Crystal Renn, and he has the before and afters to prove it! (Nicholas Routzen)

Er, apparently there’s a product called “Subtle Butt,” an adhesive liner said to neutralize fart stank. The company also makes a sticker to alleviate camel toe. We wonder what they called the patents on these things. (Fashionista)

Get ready for the Mad Men-inspired fashion onslaught to begin again! (WWD)

A lowly fashion blogger beat out both Vogue and Nylon chicks in a styling competition for Charlotte Russe. Oh, snap. (Fashion Indie)

FACEBOOK

NARS Cosmetics After weeks of a trs chic travel schedule to promote his PRO-PRIME campaign, Marcel Nars is making a special virtual Personal Appearance on Twitter and Facebook!

That is one smart, beauty-knowledgeable pup.

More fashion news:

Is Taylor Momsen Already Bored Of Men? Nina Garcia Signs With Target!