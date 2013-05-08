Links to Click: The Most Expensive Dress Ever Sold on Net-A-Porter, It’s a boy for Lara Stone, More

Take a late-afternoon break and catch up on the stories that made our reading list today.

1. Marion Cotillard plays a gorgeous, crazy prostitute in David Bowie’s just-released video for “The Next Day.” Naturally. [Vevo]

2. $50,000: that’s the price tag of the most expensive dress ever posted to Net-A-Porter. Guess who designed it?. [The Vivant]

3. A field of jeans, indeed! Sports fans in San Francisco will soon be going to Levi’s Stadium, thanks to a 20-year deal just signed by the denim brand. [USA Today]

4. Selena Gomez is wearing Stella McCartney on the cover of InStyle. [Facebook]

5. How’s this for punk: Model Abbey Lee Kershaw bared her belly at the Met Gala after party with the phrase “Gun Control” scrawled across it. [Fashionista]

6. You asked, they answered: here are the 101 best tips for getting clear skin now. [Beauty High]

7. Lara Stone just gave birth to a baby boy! [People]

8. It might not be pretty, but the rewards are worth it. This foot peel is going to change your life. [Daily Makeover]

9. The first photos are out from the set of Anchorman 3, and Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are both in it. [PopSugar]

10. Nick Lachey admits he hasn’t spoken to Jessica Simpson in six years. [Us Weekly]