From Mario Testino to Victoria Beckham: What William and Kate’s Famous Friends Should Buy For the Royal Baby

Today’s biggest news story was undoubtedly the royal baby. After about a year and a half of marriage, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (or Kate Middleton and Prince William) have officially confirmed that their first child is on the way.

It’s no surprise that the world is going completely nuts over the potential heir (or heiress) to the British throne, and numerous media outlets have already begun to speculate over the potential gender of the baby, and what they will likely name him or her. We decided to look at it from a different angle: the gifts. Such a high profile newborn will be receiving tons of lavish presents from its parents’ famous friends all over the world, and we’ve made it easier for them by offering up our suggestions.

Click through the slideshow above to see what we think everyone from Pippa Middleton to Elton John should buy for the baby!

1 of 9 Click through for our guide on what we think friends of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge should buy as baby gifts. Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images Victoria and David Beckham were two of the most notable and stylish guests at the Royal Wedding, so it's only appropriate that their baby gift for Wills and Kate is equally as fashionable. A green snakeskin paneled bone leather bag from Victoria's most recent collection could double as a baby bag, as it has enough room to store bottles, blankies and more. $2,700 at My Theresa. Wills' brother Prince Harry has always been the more rambunctious of the two, and as an uncle, he surely won't change. This Hansa Black Beauty is reminiscent of many horses he has ridden over the years, and this wild spirit is surely something he'd like to pass down. $800 at FAO Schwarz. Sarah Burton, the creative director of Alexander McQueen and the designer of Middleton's now iconic wedding dress, should get the duo a gift designed by her. As the McQueen skull scarf is a timeless British piece at this point, she should make a version specifically for the baby. Yes, it may end up getting covered in spit-up, but it's the thought that counts! $295 at Net-A-Porter. Although Kim Kardashian really has no connection at all the royal family, it's been said that she has sent tons of clothing from the Kardashian Kollection with hopes that Middleton would wear it. It's also been reported that she bought Beyoncé and Jay-Z's daughter an outrageously lavish gift. Considering she loves showing off her money, this 3 carat diamond pacifier is the perfect present to welcome the new baby. $17,000 at Amazon. Legendary fashion photographer Mario Testino has a long history with the royal family, and even shot Kate and Wills' engagement photographs. It's only appropriate that he shoots the baby's first photos, which could easily be placed in this timeless sterling silver Tiffany & Co. sailor frame. $675 at Tiffany. No one would argue with the fact that Kate is one of the most stylish women in Britain right now, but her younger sister Pippa is giving her a run for her title. Thus, it makes perfect sense that the party enthusiast would scoop up a classy and elegant blanket for the baby—like this Hermès Avalon blanket. How can you go wrong when cashmere is involved? $2,800 at Hermes. Princess Beatrice of York, the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, is one of the most famous young royals, and she understands what it's like to grow up in the lap of luxury. For that reason, it seems only appropriate that she'd buy the Corsican Kids 43006 Pumpkin Crib for the new arrival. This is how you want to wake up (at any age, quite frankly). $3,500 at Amazon. Elton John is one of the most popular figures in Britain, and considering he has a baby boy himself, he definitely knows how a kid should travel. The Inglesina SYSTM11MAR Classica Pram is the Bentley of strollers, and a complete necessity. $1,500 at Amazon.
















