First Look: Mario Testino Shoots Karlie Kloss, Erin Wasson, More for V Magazine

After years of shooting some of the world’s most interesting people for some of the world’s biggest publications, photographer Mario Testino has two major projects to add to his resume this year.

Firstly, Testino’s new book, In Your Face, has been met with wide acclaim. (Between images of Jennifer Lopez poolside and Gisele Bunchen in a sleeping mask and nothing else, it’s pretty easy to see why.) Now, Testino is also being celebrated with his first solo exhibit, also titled “In Your Face,” at Boston’s Museum of Fine Arts.



A slew of top models turned up for the exhibit’s big premiere, and—of course—the photographer couldn’t resist turning his lens on them, in turn. The resulting photographs will be featured in V Magazine‘s latest issue, hitting newsstands January 10.



Here, in an exclusive sneak peek, get a first look at the high-fashion spread, which features top models like Erin Wasson, Karlie Kloss, Joan Smalls, Constance Jablonski, and more—all wearing some of the biggest looks of 2013, styled by Carolyne Cerf De Dudzeele.