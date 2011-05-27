Mario Testino Prefers Princess Diana Over Kate Middleton

Mario Testino‘s 30-year career as a fashion photographer was celebrated last night at a gala in New York City, and although the man has worked with the crme de la crme of the industryAnna Wintour, Grace Coddington, Carine Roitfeld, you name itthere’s one of his subjects that stands out above the rest.

When asked about his favorite subject, the photographer told The Telegraph, “So many people ask me this. It would have to be Princess Diana, it took my career to another level.” It’s clear that the affection was mutualDiana’s son Prince William chose Testino to shoot his official engagement portraits with Kate Middleton.

But did Duchess Catherine get a spot among the photog’s favorites? There are actually two other Kates on his list before Miss Middleton: Kate Moss, who he’s been working with for 20 years, and Kate Winslet, who gave a heartfelt toast to Testino last evening.

Sorry, Dutchess. Maybe modeling just isn’t your strong suit.

Photos by Mario Testino