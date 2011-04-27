Mario Sorrenti Set to Shoot New Pirelli, Not Steven Meisel

Although, Fashion Copious and other sites are reporting that Steven Meisel is the Pirelli man for 2012, the calendar’s casting director, Jennifer Starr, just set the record straight that the illustrious Mario Sorrenti has taken on the coveted job. Karl Largerfeld brought some artfullness in 2011 against Terry Richardson’s more evocative (read: high sexual) Perelli calendar for 2010.

Photo: Terry Richardson for Pirelli

It’s probably one of the weirdest things in fashion. A tire company enlists the top photographers and hottest models of the moment or ever to shoot a calendar in some of the most exotic locations in the world.

Sorrenti is synonymous with his artful nudes, so expect some of that, and my guess is that we’re going for a Vogue Paris high fashion feel that doesn’t focus on perfectly pretty like Karl or provide Richardson’s raunch factor.

Top Photo: Karl Lagerfeld for Pirelli