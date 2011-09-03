Mario and Carine Pay Tribute To Elizabeth Taylor’s Drinking

Famed fashion photographer Mario Testino and ex-Paris Vogue Editor-in-Chief Carine Roitfeld have teamed up for the latest issue of V Magazine, dubbed as The Heroes Issue, for a 72-page fall fashion feature dedicated to the late, great Elizabeth Taylor.

StyleCaster has your exclusive sneak peek into this sure-to-be epic magazine editorial from the V73 issue, with a few images from one of the many shoots that’s centered around the iconic actress and bedazzling perfumer.

You’d think paying homage to Taylor’s movie career, her influence on fashion over the years and even her roller coaster of a love life would be enough of a standard tribute for any legend, but leave it to Mario and Carine to go off the beaten path a little by highlighting one of Taylor’s less cheeky vices, that being her tendency to hit the sauce now and then.

“I could drink everyone under the table and not get drunk. My capacity was terrifying,” quotes Taylor in one of the photos from this romantic, stylish shoot.

It really comes to no surprise to see the duo turn a candid quote into a shadowy, stunning set of photos that embodies Taylor’s feminine “va-va-voom” without crossing the line of classy into the realm of trashy. Plus, who knew that rocking some highbrow duds with a sexy slip and a glass of scotch could make a gal look so sultry?

Elizabeth Taylor, that’s who!

Check out all the exclusive photos from the spread in the slideshow above, and be sure to pick up your copy of V Magazine when it hits newsstands on September 8.