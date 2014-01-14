Make Mario Batali’s Risotto With Mushroom and Vin Santo At-Home



For cold winter days, there are few more satisfying dinners than a hearty bowl of risotto. And when we think of great Italian food, master chef Mario Batali usually comes to mind. Just because you aren’t physically dining at one of his restaurants doesn’t mean that you can’t eat like you are.

Mario Batali’s Risotto With Mushroom and Vin Santo

Ingredients

¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil

½ medium red onion, finely chopped

8 ounces Porcini

8 ounces shiitake mushrooms

1½ cups arborio rice

8 cups chicken stock, heated until hot

1 cup Vin Santo

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

½ cup freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Directions

Prepare the mushrooms: brush, remove stems and slice.

In a 10- to 12-inch saute pan, heat the olive oil over medium heat until almost smoking. Add the onion and cook until softened and translucent but noticeably browned, 8 to 10 minutes.

Add the mushrooms and saute until lightly browned. Add the rice and stir until thoroughly coated and opaque, about 3 minutes.

Add a four to six ounce ladleful of the stock and cook, stirring, until the liquid is absorbed. Continue stirring and adding the stock a ladleful a time, waiting until the liquid is absorbed each time before adding more, until a little al dente, about 18 minutes.

Add the Vin Santo and cook until the alcohol smell is gone, about two minutes. Remove from the heat, add the butter and Parmigiano, and stir vigorously for 25 seconds. Season with salt and pepper, divide the risotto among four warmed plates, and serve.

