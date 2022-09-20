Who Needs Diamonds? The Marilyn Monroe x Womanizer Vibrator Is Sure to Be Your New Best Friend

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

I’ve talked about the womanizer vibrator before, y’all. It’s the vibrator that’s known for being so good, it’ll actually “make your soul leave your body,” according to those who have tried it. But if an aesthetically-pleasing vibrator is part of your ~vibe~ to have the perfect night in with yourself, Womanizer seriously just stepped up their game with this Marilyn Monroe collab that comes in four stunning colors.

If you’re unfamiliar, the Womanizer is a suction vibrator, which means it uses pleasure air technology to suck and vibrate at the same time, creating an over-the-moon stimulating effect. It’s so good, that when nearly 700 women tested out the product for research, a whopping 98 percent claimed to have successfully orgasmed, even if they are typically unable to orgasm from solo pleasure. Soooo yeah, it’s the perfect vibrator to pick up ASAP if you’re recently single, if you’re trying to get to know your body a bit better or for literally any reason at all. Seriously, why not make September the month you celebrate your favorite vibrator? There are no rules, my friends.

The Womanizer x Marilyn Monroe collab launches today and comes in black marble, white marble, red, and my personal favorite, mint green/blue, which is very similar to Tiffany’s blue, if you ask me. Each of the vibrators come in a Marilyn Monroe themed collectors box, so you can even pick up all four if you’re a Monroe super fan.

Womanizer x Marilyn Monroe Vibrator

Just like the other Womanizer vibrators, this Marilyn Monroe collab vibrator is waterproof, features pleasure air technology that creates a sucking effect and features 10 different intensity levels so you’re sure to find the perfect one for you. The vibrator is made out of silicone and it’s latex-free, phthalate-free and completely rechargeable.

Shoppers say the vibrator is made out of a study, high-quality material and that it’s much easier to handle than they thought. “I found it was made of the high quality silicone I had expected but also that it was significantly lighter than I expected,” wrote one shopper. The same shopper added, “Suction toys are a revolution in the world of Sex Toys and every clitorus should have one.” Well, my friend, we couldn’t agree more.

Another shopper raved about how easy it is to charge this vibrator. “The battery life is good which is always helpful in such toys that could require training wheels before getting a decent ride,” they wrote. “I know magnetic chargers get a bad rap, but this one snaps right into place and stays there when you lay it flat on its mouth side.”

Pick up this themed vibrator while supplies last. You can pick it up for just $129 at Lovehoney.com and Womanizer.com.