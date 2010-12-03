Marilyn Model Eniko Is Everywhere!

We couldn’t help but notice that one of our favorite models, Eniko Mihalik, is everywhere this month. It’s not rare for a newer face to dominate on her rise to fame it’s dizzying to think how many places we’ve seen Ashley Smith, Lindsey Wixson and Dree Hemingway lately but Eniko’s not exactly a spring chicken in the modeling world.

Discovered in her native Hungary in 2002, she didn’t walk her first show until 2006 Chanel Couture to be specific and, after a six-month exclusive contract with Inez and Vinoodh, she started steadily booking high-fashion spreads in late 2008. Now, a number of years into her career, she’s killing it! Aside from snagging editorials in the fall/winter issues of seasonal books like Pop, Muse and The Gentlewoman, Eniko has owned the monthlies from October through December. Plus, she’s ranked #11 on Models.com‘s list of the top 50 girls.

She might catch some flak for being naked 75% of the time, but we don’t mind; She’s hot, plus we love seeing a girl who doesn’t look like she’s starving herself. We’ve rounded up our favorite recent Eniko moments, and we hope she keeps ’em coming. RUSSH really said it best: “Eniko is everything!”