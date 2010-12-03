StyleCaster
Marilyn Model Eniko Is Everywhere!

Alyssa
by
We couldn’t help but notice that one of our favorite models, Eniko Mihalik, is everywhere this month. It’s not rare for a newer face to dominate on her rise to fame it’s dizzying to think how many places we’ve seen Ashley Smith, Lindsey Wixson and Dree Hemingway lately but Eniko’s not exactly a spring chicken in the modeling world.

Discovered in her native Hungary in 2002, she didn’t walk her first show until 2006 Chanel Couture to be specific and, after a six-month exclusive contract with Inez and Vinoodh, she started steadily booking high-fashion spreads in late 2008. Now, a number of years into her career, she’s killing it! Aside from snagging editorials in the fall/winter issues of seasonal books like Pop, Muse and The Gentlewoman, Eniko has owned the monthlies from October through December. Plus, she’s ranked #11 on Models.com‘s list of the top 50 girls.

She might catch some flak for being naked 75% of the time, but we don’t mind; She’s hot, plus we love seeing a girl who doesn’t look like she’s starving herself. We’ve rounded up our favorite recent Eniko moments, and we hope she keeps ’em coming. RUSSH really said it best: “Eniko is everything!”

RUSSH didn't only put Eniko on its December/January 2011 cover, they titled the main editorial "Eniko is Everything." We totally agree!

Besides having a knockout bod, if you look really closely at this photo from the latest VS., you can see that she has a super cute white tattoo on her ribcage.

In the Tom Ford-edited Vogue Paris for December/January 2011, Eniko gets her cowgirl on with Abbey Lee and Crystal Renn in "Pussy West."

She's with the band  Eniko does her best glammed-up groupie impression for the most recent issue of Vogue Hungary.

Looking like a bombshell in resort beachwear for the November 2010 issue of Vogue Italia.

Her red  hair shade and eye makeup couldn't be more perfect in this editorial for Numero #117.

Eniko went bleach blond and ultra glam in this Vogue Nippon spread for December 2010.

Dripping in jewels  and not much else  she "gets her rocks on" for a November feature on Nowness.

All bundled up in Chanel for the November Vogue Nippon Beauty insert.

She's the cover star of Antidote Magazine's first issue, December 2010.

... And here she is on the inside of Antidote, all decked out in denim.

Playing the perfect pin-up girl for Bergdorf Goodman's Resort 2011 magazine.

