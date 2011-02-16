Marilyn Minter for Madonna

Every so often, the fashion world collectively accepts an artist and Marilyn Minter is one of those. Maybe it’s the way she understands our love of glitter, or shares our passion for five-inch heels, or maybe it’s just that Minter is plain cool.

WWD announced today that Madonna shares our love of the amazing artist and will be showing a nine-minute video along with her opening song “Candyshop” courtesy of Minter. The video, titled “Green Pink Caviar,” features “giant luscious, pink lips licking and sucking on sparkly gold, orange, and green goo.”

“When I heard Madonna might be interested [in the video], I said, ‘Wow, how much does she want me to pay her?'” laughs Minter…”Then [Madonna] actually paid me a bunch of money and sent tickets,” said Minter, who is on her way to the U.K. for her first-ever Madonna concert to see her video in action.