Marilyn Minter: Artist Debuts Tote Bags at Intermix

Object Of Desire

Marilyn Minter for Intermix tote bag, $48, at intermixonline.com

Reason #1

Exclusively for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Intermix teamed up with world-renowned artist Marilyn Minter to create this really sick-looking tote, showcasing a still from Minter’s first film titled Green Pink Caviar.

Reason #2

The film Green Pink Caviar celebrated the female body, with movements of female mouths licking candy and cake decorations. Which is not only delicious, and looks great on a bag, but proceeds from the bag purchase will be donated to Bright Pink, a non-profit breast and ovarian cancer organization.

Reason #3

It really is a great-looking bag, as well as a piece of art, and a conversation piece. At $48, you don’t have an excuse not to buy one and support such an amazing cause.