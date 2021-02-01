Marilyn Manson Is Dropped by His Record Label Following Evan Rachel Wood’s Abuse Allegations

Cutting ties. Marilyn Manson was dropped by his record label after Evan Rachel Wood’s abuse allegations came to light on Monday, February 1, a statement by Loma Vista Recordings confirms.

The record label’s split with Manson, 52, comes just hours after the Westworld star, 33, named her ex-fiancé as her abuser in a statement shared to Instagram Monday morning. The label—which has worked with Manson since 2015—made note of the “disturbing” allegations in their announcement on social media. “In light of today’s disturbing allegations by Evan Rachel Wood and other women naming Marilyn Manson as their abuser, Loma Vista will cease to further promote his current album, effective immediately,” the label’s statement read. “Due to these concerning developments, we have also decided not to work with Marilyn Manson on any future projects.”

On Monday, Wood took to her Instagram to accuse Manson—whose real name is Brian Warner—of “horrifically” abusing her for years. The actress began dating her alleged abuser in 2007 when she was 19 and he was 38. The pair later went on to get engaged in 2010 and split later that year.

In her statement, Wood alleges that Manson “started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years.” She continued: “I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent.”

Four more women stepped forward following Wood’s post with similar allegations against Manson. According to Sarah McNeilly, she was “thrown up against a wall” by Manson as he “threatened to bash my face in with the baseball bat he was holding.” Ashley Morgan accused Manson of “abuse, sexual violence, physical violence, and coercion,” while another woman named Gabriella claimed that Manson used to drug and rape her.

This isn’t the first time Wood—or other women—have come forward with similar stories about Manson. For her part, the Westworld star even took her story to Congress in 2018 to advocate for a bill protecting survivors of sexual assault. Whiel she did not name Manson at the time, she spoke of being bound up by her hands and feet “to be mentally and physically tortured until my abuser felt I had ‘proven my love for them,” fearing at the time that she was going to die.