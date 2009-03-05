Marijuana Leaves and Munster

This morning was relatively calm, apart from the 1 million phone calls I’ve been fielding from every gossip reporter in the wolrd (OMFG–I’m talking publications as far ranging as the Times of Islamabad) trying to ascertain the relationship between my client, designer Catherine Fulmer and British playboy Hugh Grant. My only response has been a consistent “no comment” because seriously I am only focused on the show, not Cat’s love life. After getting to work at 8AM and stopping by a meeting at Gana Art Galllery to discuss a show with David Foote I ran to the Hickey Presentation. three minutes from my office. I am o-b-b obsessed with Hickey- its the perfect amalgamation between conservative and hipster- if that makes any sense.

There were a sh*t ton of ganga ties, shirts, polos, and sweaters that I so wanted to buy, if I wasn’t putting all my cash-money back into our company. Soooo, instead of laying down my CC, it was the parfait opp to gouge on all the delicacies from Le Pain Quotidien. I scarfed down about five Munster and whole wheat sandwiches in between looking at the masc-chic offerings from Hickey.

My fave part of the presentation was meeting Adam Levine, not the Maroon 5 singer, but the head designer of Hickey. I had a hot téte a téte with Mr. Levine as I asked him about the Spring 2009 collection…

My fave answer- after I queried which celeb he would want to dress- was him saying “I don’t have A celeb I want to outfit, I want celebs to idolize us.” I also asked him who his ideal customer was—Mr Levine responded- ” I want the dude that is like my style is “fuck you”, the eccentric dandy who chooses his own look and doesn’t subscribe to fashion norms.”

So my question was to him–is that moi?

I also met the new Men’s fashion director of Saks- Eric Jennings, who was the Director of Hickey Freeman and now is in charge of mens, home, gifts, and food at S5A. Besides being super cute, I think he will change Saks in a major way. He wants to make it less “old lady” and more, ummm, Colette or Corso Como –(at least that’s what I said!)….