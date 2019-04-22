37 Ways to Shop Marigold Yellow, 2019’s Favorite Color

Scroll To See More Images

Each year, color trends come and go—with various shades of the rainbow popping in and out of the zeitgeist as the months wear on. In 2018, vibrant, tangerine oranges and deep, earthy rusts flooded our Instagram feeds. And in 2019, one saturated shade promises to do the same; marigold yellow clothes have already begun to trickle into your favorite retailers, cementing the tone’s place as the trendiest color of the new year.

Marigold yellow’s reign began way back in September, during New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2019. A handful of designers infused their collections with the color, which acted as a bold complement to some of the lighter, more whimsical trends that hit the catwalks (frilly ruffles, floral patchwork, and the like).

It’s been several months since then, and spring has finally arrived. Now, fast-fashion retailers have taken designers’ cues and filled their spring/summer lines with the same vibrant marigold yellows that hit runways last fall—giving us all a resounding opportunity to take full advantage of the spirited trend and all the marigold yellow clothes currently on offer.

1. Yellow Jacquard Warehouse Strappy Midi Dress, $65.50 at ASOS

The endlessly trendy slinky slip dress, reimagined with the marigold yellow color trend in mind.

2. Tailored Pop Yellow Mini Skirt, $21 at ASOS

Spring-friendly power suits are always a good idea—especially when they’re rendered in such a sweet color.

3. Heartbeat Mono-Cut Sunglasses, $16 at Urban Outfitters

They might not block the sun, but they’ll look great in all your Instagrams.

4. Tropical Print Shirt, $55 at & Other Stories

Because tropical prints aren’t going anywhere this year.

5. Berry Bomb Bell Pants, $228 at Free People

The perfect pant for festival season—or, you know, lounging around the house.

6. Momokrom Frayed Denim Jacket, $30.99 at Forever 21

The more denim jackets in your closet, the merrier—right?

7. Front Print Shirt, $9.90 at Zara

A shirt that’ll do the talking for you.

8. Matte Hoop Earrings, $9.50 at ASOS

Hoop earrings are getting bolder and bolder, and we’re here for all of it.

9. Summer Knit Bodysuit, $78 at Anthropologie

A bodysuit that could take you from brunch to the bar—and back.

10. Lasula Yellow Two-Piece, $49.50 at ASOS

Yet another power suit, because seriously, can you ever have too many?

11. Billabong Made in the Shade Tee, $14.99 at Urban Outfitters

We’re mentally planning our next vacation just looking at this cute tee.

12. Jaggar Square Heel, $164 at Revolve

An oh-so on-trend way to hit the bar this season.

13. Shirred Fitted T-Shirt, $26 at ASOS

The only thing that could make marigold yellow anything more delightful? Adding smocked detailing.

14. House of Harlow 1960 x Revolve Quinn Top, $71 at Revolve

This year’s crochet trend met this year’s marigold yellow color trend—and this matching set is their lovechild.

15. Jumbo Stripe Tee, $29 at & Other Stories

So cute you’ll be tempted to wear it 24/7. So cozy you actually, probably, could.

16. Rhythm Camille Sleeveless Romper, $70 at Lulus

Who can resist a cute AF romper in the springtime? (Spoiler alert: Not us.)

17. Botanical Embroidered Turtleneck Sweater, $39.99 at Urban Outfitters

Spring sweaters are routinely underrated—and when they look this good, we can’t possibly fathom why??

18. Suede Platform Slides, $99 at & Other Stories

Slides so cute they’ll manage to persuade slide skeptics to stock up.

19. V-Neck Midi Shirtdress, $55 at & Other Stories

Shift dresses are always a good idea—and this colorful rendition is anything-but-basic.

20. House of Sunny Motif Daisy Cutout Wide-Leg Jean, $110 at Urban Outfitters

An incredibly fresh take on spring florals.

21. Halter Top, $9.90 at Zara

Because no spring/summer closet is complete without at least one cute AF tank top.

22. Endless Summer Berri Cowl Neck Slip Dress, $$189 at Revolve

A slip dress that puts the “gold” in “marigold.”

23. The Fifth Label Smocked Peplum Tank Top, $74 at Urban Outfitters

Because you shouldn’t have to choose between 2019 trends (ruffles, smocked detailing, marigold yellow) if you don’t want to.

24. Vintage Overdyed Quilted Liner Jacket, $98 at Urban Outfitters

A perfect windbreaker for breezy spring days.

25. Carter Henley Top, $24.99 at Urban Outfitters

Is it just us, or are henley tops always low-key sexy?

26. Suede Look Coat, $49.90 at Zara

Because coats are still very much on the sartorial menu, come spring.

27. Sunrise Sweater Tank, $90 at Anthropologie

The perfect piece for days that are too cold for a regular tank but too warm for a regular sweater.

28. In Wear Sabri Lace Peplum Top, $43.50 at ASOS

Definitely buying this one with the patching pant.

29. Out from Under Daisy Striped Crochet Bodysuit, $39.99 at Urban Outfitters

We can’t get over how cute this crochet bodysuit (and every crochet bodysuit, really) is.

30. Wool Blend Fuzzy Sweater, $85 at & Other Stories

Because—sad as it is to admit—some spring days are veritably cool enough for wool.

31. Truly Madly Deeply Sami Tie-Front Cami, $34 at Urban Outfitters

Just a great go-to cami for spring.

32. FP One Azalea Printed Kimono, $108 at Free People

Can anyone resist a printed kimono in the spring?

33. Rag & Bone Arizona Crewneck Sweater, $350 at Revolve

Another spring sweater to add to your repertoire—because seriously, they’re useful.

34. Out from Under Plunging Tie-Front Bodysuit, $29 at Urban Outfitters

All kinds of cute.

35. Textured Short Dress, $29.90 at Zara

A work-friendly way into the marigold yellow color trend.

36. Lovers + Friends Candice Top, $78 at Revolve

Because everyone needs a go-to crop top.

37. Leather Heeled Mules, $69.90 at Zara

The low-key statement shoes you’ll be wearing everywhere this season.

