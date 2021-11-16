Marie Kondo’s Ultimate Guide To Gift-Giving This Holiday Season

Scroll To See More Images

Gift-giving is one of the best parts of the holiday season. You get to splurge on the ones you hold nearest and dearest, whether it’s on a tech gadget they’ve been unable to shut up about, or a luxury product they’ve been saving up for. You can go in so many different directions for each person on your shopping list, but one that never fails is the self-care route. We say this with such certainty because none other than Marie Kondo herself told us this. And, if there’s one person who knows about being thoughtful and intentional, it’s her.

“Tidying is something that I learned from my grandmother,” said Kondo. “She was so careful and considerate of the things she owned, and that level of intent and care is deeply rooted in the KonMari Method.”

Kondo has found her inspiration and source of joy through her grandmother, and her family member’s influence is definitely evident in Kondo’s own shopping tendencies. While she’s a widely-known organizing consultant, author, and TV show host, she’s also a first-class gift-giver (we wouldn’t expect anything less).

“I like to give gifts that encourage self-care at home. My self-care rituals include bathing and meditating, so I like to give things that share that gift with others,” says Kondo.

We like the sound of focusing a gift around promoting self-care, since it’s such a universal cause that everyone can focus on. With the holidays and end of the year, stress levels can run high for many. So, whoever you’re buying for will let out a deep sigh of relief and gratitude when they unwrap your self-care present that has Marie Kondo’s gold stamp of approval.

Below, find the three best self-care gifts that Kondo suggests everyone add to their holiday shopping list.

Bodha The Art of Calm: Smokeless Incense

Candles are a huge crowd-pleaser gift, but perhaps you know someone who would prefer an alternative that doesn’t require flames. Kondo uses this smokeless incense during meditation because they give off notes of lavender, clary sage, and rosewood.

“Kōdō (incense) is a traditional Japanese art. The smokeless incense sticks burn for twenty minutes, and they are great for anyone who might have sensitive breathing,” she explains.

This pack of 40 incense sticks from Amazon burns for 25 minutes and smells of sandalwood.

And if you prefer a more floral aroma, here’s an option that has notes of chrysanthemum, geranium, and moss.

Morihata Sasawashi Slippers

You might be wondering how slippers fit into this theme. Self-care typically means taking care of your physical, mental, and emotional wellbeing. Even something like your shoe choice can make all the difference for your body and hygiene. To avoid making a mess on your floors or bringing germs into your home, Kondo recommends house slippers.

“Removing your shoes before coming inside is a Japanese tradition and helps the home stay germ-free. These slippers are fantastic because they are really breathable and made from antibacterial, odor-absorbing plant fibers,” she says.

These memory foam slippers are great alternatives from Amazon. You can walk around without making a ton of noise or sliding around thanks to their light, anti-skid rubber soles.

Similar to the memory foam slippers, these cotton indoor slippers feature memory foam and non-skid rubber soles, too.

Sacred Soak Herbal Bath Tea

There are a lot more benefits to baths than you’d expect, according to Kondo.

“Bathing is a really therapeutic way to find calm and restore balance at the end of the day,” Kondo explains. Japanese bathing rituals are highly regarded for their impact on overall wellbeing, since they can help you clear your mind, hit reset, and make you feel more present.

However, some bath soaks won’t have that effect on you at all. You have to find an option like this one, which uses soothing herbs. “This is an all-natural soak that facilitates the thoughtful gift of a relaxing night in at a low price point,” she said.

This pack of bath teas from Amazon contains green tea, oats and epsom salt to make your relaxation time even more soothing.

Although this bath soak might not incorporate any tea, it incorporates flowers and salts to reduce stress and relieve sore muscles.

After giving these self-care gifts to all the important people on your list, you’ll have some peace of mind knowing that they’re taking really good care of themselves. And hopefully, it inspires them to practice self-care on a regular basis and share it with others. It is truly the gift that keeps on giving.