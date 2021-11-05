Marie Kondo Reveals 5 Essential Home Organization Products That Spark Joy

Scroll To See More Images

If you’re like me, you consider yourself a neat person who enjoys organization, but might not practice what you preach every single day. Sometimes, I go through phases of keeping my belongings in order, and other times, I fall short in that department. But I chatted with world-renowned organizing consultant, author, and TV show host, Marie Kondo, and she’s here to tell you (and me) that tidying isn’t just a phase—it’s a lifestyle.

You’ve probably watched, or binge-watched, all of ‘Tidying Up with Marie Kondo’ on Netflix. Maybe you’ve even read about the KonMari Method in one of her best-selling books. Either way, you’ll know that tidying is more than just a physical action. It’s a lifestyle and a way of thinking that Kondo suggests you journey into with a completely open mind.

To the folks who might be working up a sweat by just glancing at their room, “One way to help cut anxiety about the tidying process is to consider it a dialogue between you and your home,” says Kondo. “I start by thanking a space for everything it has done for me and for many people.”

Additionally, you’ll want to ask yourself two important questions: Why do you want to tidy? And what is the ideal life you want to live? Kondo encourages all of her new clients to practice a little introspection, because “tidying is not about throwing things away. In fact, it is the opposite,” she says.

The best first step is assessing your space and deciding which organization and storage solutions will work best for you. However, you don’t have to browse the internet aimlessly for these solutions, because everyone’s favorite tidying expert is here to guide us.

Keep reading full steam ahead as Kondo spills all of her pro tips and tricks with us, along with her top home organization products.

Part of moving into a new space or revamping your current space naturally involves buying new items. As a professional organizing consultant, Kondo has become an expert at vetting products. “Does it fit my current routine? Is this something I want to incorporate into my life moving forward? Will the object spark joy or be of use next week, month, or year?” Kondo asks herself before hitting the buy button.

To help you out even more, here are five of Kondo’s favorite organization products and tips for almost every room in your home.

The Container Store x KonMari Expandable Shelf Organizer

If you’re looking to switch things up in the kitchen, use this expandable shelf organizer that’s unlike any of the ones you’ve already tried.

“I love this because it keeps things from getting buried in the back of your pantry or upper cabinets,” says Kondo. You won’t accidentally be buying the same can of beans a thousand times when everything’s displayed so openly in this convenient shelf organizer.

“Store items of the same type all in one place, vertically. For example, cereals and snacks together, glass jars and cans together, baking items together,” she advises. Also, keep your counter clear by tucking your sponges and dish soap under your sink, and put oils and spices back in the cupboard. Moving things to where they belong will help you avoid clutter, but also make cleaning a lot easier.

Hay Everyday Glass Container With Lid

Everything in your living space should bring you joy, down to the small glass container that holds your Q-tips. “These containers add a touch of elegance to everyday items like cotton swabs,” says Kondo. You can buy similar ones on Amazon.

Kondo avoids keeping bottled toiletries in the shower or bathtub to steer clear of mildew and mold. Instead, she stores them in a cabinet or drawer and takes them out each time she showers. Doing this also just makes for a much more relaxing, clutter-free bath. And just like how all of your belongings should have their own home, each person sharing a bathroom should have a designated shelf, drawer, or cabinet, she says.

The Container Store x KonMari Linen Jewelry Box

“A good jewelry box that lets you store and see jewelry all in one place is really helpful for getting ready on a busy or rushed morning,” says Kondo. This one from her collaboration with The Container Store does just that. Plus, can we talk about its super sleek and simple aesthetic?

When it comes to keeping your closet in order, “Remember to group items according to category where possible. Then, store items according to length,” says Kondo. “Put your longest or dark items on the left and then work your way to the shorter or light colored items on the right.”

The Floral Society Canvas Half-Wall Komono Organizer

Wall organizers are great space-savers for any home, and this canvas one from The Floral Society is no different.

“Hang it at a lower height for small children and adjust the height as they grow for storing accessories, electronics or art supplies,” says Kondo. “It could also be used in an office or gardening space for adults.”

For the bedroom, Kondo additionally recommends making your bed every morning as a ritual, and creating a calming space where you can hit the reset button both mentally and physically. That could mean placing your favorite candle or aromatherapy diffuser right next to your bed.

Bellroy Tidy Tech Kit

“If you don’t have a dedicated home office but work remotely, the kit helps you move your workspace around the house throughout the day or week,” she adds. She also notes that this handy tech kit works well for short commutes and travel.

Kondo’s key to a home office is connecting and disconnecting from it with a personal ritual, like lighting a candle or changing lighting settings every time you enter and exit the space. Additionally, “If you use something, put it away to its designated space at the end of the workday, so you can start fresh the next day,” says Kondo.