Every Look From the Marie Claire Change Makers Celebration Changed My Life

Maggie Griswold
by

Maggie Griswold
by
Every Look From the Marie Claire Change Makers Celebration Changed My Life
Photo: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock.

I love a good celebration—and when that celebration is honoring women who are making incredible strides in their respective industries (and the world), even better. On Tuesday night, Marie Claire magazine hosted the Marie Claire Change Makers Celebration in Los Angeles. The event was to celebrate women who the magazine featured in their “Change Makers” issue, and (wo)man, was it a beautiful sight to see. Every guest came ready to shine—in both their careers and their outfits.

Sartorially speaking, the night was life changing. Amass with stunning ensembles, the Marie Claire Change Makers Celebration celebrated all different personal celebrity styles. From Nina Dobrev, Nikki Reed, Busy Philipps and Leona Lewis (and so many more!), these stars proved they can handle any red carpet with ease. Although the purpose of the evening was not to gawk over incredible celebrity style, these women gave me no choice but to stare at their beautiful outfits. The stars brought it all: playful pattern mixing, stunning suits, bright colors and elegant details. Every single look was unique (and gorgeous).

Because I know you’ll agree that each of these ensembles are must-see, I rounded up some of the best looks from the night. Feast your eyes on these beauties, and keep their names at the front of your mind. Each of them is doing amazing things, and their actions are far more important than their outfits. (But I am glad they’re all dressed to the nines, so I can stare at their ensembles all day.)

shutterstock 10152132a Every Look From the Marie Claire Change Makers Celebration Changed My Life

Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock.

1. Actress and Talk Show Host Busy Philipps

shutterstock 10152132ad Every Look From the Marie Claire Change Makers Celebration Changed My Life

Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock.

2. Singer Leona Lewis

shutterstock 10152132ak Every Look From the Marie Claire Change Makers Celebration Changed My Life

Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock.

3. Musician Lindsey Stirling

shutterstock 10152132bf Every Look From the Marie Claire Change Makers Celebration Changed My Life

Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock.

4. Producer and Director Lisa Cortes

shutterstock 10152132ce Every Look From the Marie Claire Change Makers Celebration Changed My Life

Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock.

5. Actress Aisha Dee

shutterstock 10152132cr Every Look From the Marie Claire Change Makers Celebration Changed My Life

Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock.

6. Actress Josie Jay Totah

shutterstock 10152132f Every Look From the Marie Claire Change Makers Celebration Changed My Life

Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock.

7. Actress Jessica Chastain

shutterstock 10152132h Every Look From the Marie Claire Change Makers Celebration Changed My Life

Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock.

8. Actress Skai Jackson

shutterstock 10152132j Every Look From the Marie Claire Change Makers Celebration Changed My Life

Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock.

9. Actress and Co-Creator of Pen15 Maya Erskine

shutterstock 10152132l Every Look From the Marie Claire Change Makers Celebration Changed My Life

Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock.

10. Actress and Co-Creator of Pen15 Anna Konkle

shutterstock 10152132q Every Look From the Marie Claire Change Makers Celebration Changed My Life

Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock.

11. Actress Nina Dobrev

shutterstock 10152132s Every Look From the Marie Claire Change Makers Celebration Changed My Life

Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock.

12. Actress Nikki Reed

shutterstock 10152132x Every Look From the Marie Claire Change Makers Celebration Changed My Life

Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock.

13. Actress Francia Raisa

