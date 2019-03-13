Every Look From the Marie Claire Change Makers Celebration Changed My Life

Scroll To See More Images

I love a good celebration—and when that celebration is honoring women who are making incredible strides in their respective industries (and the world), even better. On Tuesday night, Marie Claire magazine hosted the Marie Claire Change Makers Celebration in Los Angeles. The event was to celebrate women who the magazine featured in their “Change Makers” issue, and (wo)man, was it a beautiful sight to see. Every guest came ready to shine—in both their careers and their outfits.

Sartorially speaking, the night was life changing. Amass with stunning ensembles, the Marie Claire Change Makers Celebration celebrated all different personal celebrity styles. From Nina Dobrev, Nikki Reed, Busy Philipps and Leona Lewis (and so many more!), these stars proved they can handle any red carpet with ease. Although the purpose of the evening was not to gawk over incredible celebrity style, these women gave me no choice but to stare at their beautiful outfits. The stars brought it all: playful pattern mixing, stunning suits, bright colors and elegant details. Every single look was unique (and gorgeous).

Because I know you’ll agree that each of these ensembles are must-see, I rounded up some of the best looks from the night. Feast your eyes on these beauties, and keep their names at the front of your mind. Each of them is doing amazing things, and their actions are far more important than their outfits. (But I am glad they’re all dressed to the nines, so I can stare at their ensembles all day.)

1. Actress and Talk Show Host Busy Philipps

2. Singer Leona Lewis

3. Musician Lindsey Stirling

4. Producer and Director Lisa Cortes

5. Actress Aisha Dee

6. Actress Josie Jay Totah

7. Actress Jessica Chastain

8. Actress Skai Jackson

9. Actress and Co-Creator of Pen15 Maya Erskine

10. Actress and Co-Creator of Pen15 Anna Konkle

11. Actress Nina Dobrev

12. Actress Nikki Reed

13. Actress Francia Raisa