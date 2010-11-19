Marie Antoinette Stars In Wildfox Couture’s Spring 2011 Lookbook

Wildfox Couture seriously takes the cake when it comes to seasonal lookbooks, and the California knitwear brand outdid itself with the Spring 2011 offering. Starring Naty Chabanenko as Marie Antoinette, the book illustrates her untold story, which involves running away from King Louis in France to take a holiday in Los Angeles with her sisters (even the Queen could use a vacation every now and then).

We learn the details of her travels through a series of postcards that are sprinkled throughout. She spends her days lounging by the pool, celebrity spotting and shopping duh but before you can saybon voyage, she’s forced back to her chateau when her husband discovers she’s missing.Click through to see our favorite shots of the spring collection. C’est magnifique!