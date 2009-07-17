Mariah’s Multiple Personalities

Mariah Carey’s revenge single “Obsessed,” rumored to be about Eminem, has had me singing out loud everywhere I go for the past weeks! The catchy chorus and reprisal lyrics like “You a ma and pap, I’m a corporation” are just too smooth to forget. Her video for the song just premiered- after weeks of anticipation ever since seeing those photos of her dressed as a man.

Ok, so the video is definitely…interesting. We all know and love Mimi for her vocals and not so much her fashion sense. She sometimes seems to imitate her fashion icon, Barbie, a little too much. And she doesn’t fail to impress the plastic figure in her new video with her curve-hugging, cleavage baring mini-dresses. She is shown walking the streets carrying Bergdorf Goodman bags with a “male” stalker following her, posing for a photo shoot that uses a hair dryer for wind, and concluding with a tragic, yet comedic ending very reminiscent from a scene in Means Girls.

Maybe for the next video, she can try dressing like the word she wears around her neck in the video (scroll to 2:14). It might be a breath of fresh air.