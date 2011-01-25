Mariah Carey’s HSN Line: You Know You Want To See It

Fact: Young designers dreaming of making it big should not set their sites on Lincoln Center, they should set them on home shopping mega giant companies like QVC and HSN. This is where you make bank kids. Have you ever heard of Rachel Zoe, Nate Berkus and Lori Goldstein? Yah, I thought so.

Fact: Mariah Carey loves her some high heels and a LOT of bling. No one even says bling anymore, but she loves it almost as much as butterflies.

Fact: Mariah Carey has a baby on the way to support so she can’t be thinking small like just another fragrance or collaboration. Nope, girl needs an HSN line.

Conclusion: Blingy jewelry and high heels, designed by Mariah Carey for HSN going on sale February 11 – get a peek at the merch in the slide show. She’ll be on air and it’s going to be great. Hit those high notes, girl.