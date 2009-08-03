Mariah Carey’s Album to Include Mini Magazine

Island Def Jam announced that Mariah Carey‘s upcoming album release “Memoirs of an Imperfect Angel” (which has already had its release date pushed back to September 15th) will include a special mini-Mimi-magazine co-produced with Elle magazine. This magazine will be released with the first million records stateside, so hurry up!

The magazine is considered a new outlet for record labels to make money by featuring brands in CD booklets. Dedications to “God for giving me the gift of song” and entourages will be replaced with embedded ads for Elizabeth Arden and Angel Champagne. Mariah Carey’s magazine will include Elle editorial features around Mariah’s love life and recording rituals.

Def Jam explained this is an experiment and if it’s successful, they hope to replicate this new business model with Rihanna, Bon Jovi and Kanye West.