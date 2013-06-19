Links To Click: Mariah Carey’s Skimpy Swimsuit, Fendi’s Digital Redesign, More

Take a mid-day break to see some of the things on our required reading list!

1. Mariah Carey has still got it! The singer shared a behind-the-scenes photo from her music video shoot with Miguel, and she’s rocking a teeny swimsuit. [Twitter]

2. Fendi redesigned its website, and features include cool transitional images of pieces from their most recent collection. [Fendi]

3. This is why they are so rare and valuable: it takes 200 hours to craft one Dior Couture dress. [The Vivant]

4. A lot of people are talking about whether women’s magazines do “serious” journalism. Elle’s editor-in-chief says, “Of course we do.” [Elle]

5. Pretty Little Liars star Lucy Hale is the new face of Mark Cosmetics! [Beauty High]

6. Beyoncé’s hairstylist Kim Kimble now has her own line of curl-friendly hair products. [InStyle]

7. Give your cheekbones an instant lift with these skin highlighters, which are the best on the market. [Daily Makeover]

8. Steven Alan is having an amazing sample sale right now, and you’re invited! [Steven Alan]

