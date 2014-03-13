ThrowbackThursday: 15 Mariah Carey Songs That Make Us Miss the ’90s

It’s possible that no singular artist has more power to evoke nostalgia for the ’90s than Mariah Carey. The indubitable pop queen of that era, she rose to fame with a still-undefeated reign over the charts with widely loved songs like “Always Be My Baby,” “Emotions,” “Honey,” and many, many others.
In honor of our favorite period in pop culture and the weekly celebrated #ThrowbackThursday, we’re taking a look back at some of MC’s most iconic songs, and the videos that made her the queen of the ’90s. Check out our 15 favorites below!
1. “Always Be My Baby,” 1995
2. “Fantasy,”1995
3.”Honey,” 1997
4. “One Sweet Day,” 1995
5. “Hero,” 1993
6. “I’ll Be There,” 1992
7. “Without You,” 1993
8. “Emotions,” 1991
9. “Dreamlover,” 1993
10. “Vision of Love,” 1990
11. “Anytime You Need a Friend,” 1994
12. “Breakdown,” 1997
13.”The Roof,” 1997
14. “Crybaby,” 1997
15. “Heartbreaker,” 1999