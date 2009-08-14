Mariah Carey Smells Like Forever

Every once in a while, a question comes about that makes you ponder and wonder about your life, its direction, and what the meaning of it all is. For example…would you ever buy a fragrance that Mariah Carey made?

Our stance is…maybe the old Mariah Carey. The dancing-in-fields, curly-I-don’t-care hair and all, but new Mariah? With crochet crop-tops and strangely-chosen nudity that presents itself in Cribs? Well, regardless, she’s coming out with Forever, a fragrance which will debut in September and it is unknown as to what specifically it smells like. Perhaps….unicorns? What do unicorns smell like? The prices will range from $28-$250.

We wistfully wish it were 1998….and it smelled like honey.

