Mariah Carey Just Shaded Jennifer Lopez While Explaining How Their Feud Started

There are no limits to Mimi’s shade, as evidenced by Mariah Carey shading Jennifer Lopez for the umpteenth time in her newly released memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey. The tell-all book, which was published on Tuesday, September 29, is filled to the brim with juicy details about Carey’s career—including this subtle nod at her longstanding feud with none other than Jenny from the Block.

Carey, 50, dishes out plenty of surprising details from her early days in the music industry. Before fans picked up on Mimi’s sly reference to her beef with J. Lo., her followers were talking about The Meaning of Mariah Carey‘s many stories about Carey’s past relationships. The memoir sees the “We Belong Together” vocalist revealing the reason behind her divorce with Nick Cannon, for example, along with admitting to an affair with Derek Jeter of the New York Yankees while married to her former ex-husband, music executive Tommy Mottola. When it comes to her past lovers, let’s just say that Carey was far more candid about her experiences—meanwhile, Lopez received Carey’s signature “I don’t know her” treatment.

In The Meaning of Mariah Carey, the Grammy-award winning singer writes of a “female entertainer on [Sony’s] label (whom I don’t know),” who ended up poaching a sample for a song that Carey had already licensed for herself.

Image: Courtesy of Andy Cohen Books.

Fans may remember the copying accusations that came after Carey’s “Loverboy” and J. Lo’s “I’m Real” were both released in 2001 while bearing striking similarities to one another. All these years later, Carey’s observation reminds fans of that drama while nodding to an infamous 2003 interview. At the time, Carey was asked about Lopez and replied, “I don’t know her,” even though it’s clear the singers had crossed paths before. She’s held onto the response ever since.

A source for OK! says that Lopez is “aware” of the reference. “The long-running feud between Mariah and Jennifer is definitely one-sided. Jen is aware of the book and has been told that although she isn’t name-checked by Mariah, there is stuff in it about her,” the insider told the outlet. “But Jen won’t be reading it herself.” I don’t know her, part deux.

