Mariah Carey Had the Shadiest Reason for Not Including Her Ex-Fiancé James Packer in Her Memoir

While you may not find Mariah Carey shading James Packer in her memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, Mimi made her stance on her ex-fiancé perfectly clear in a new interview with The Guardian on October 5. In case you were wondering why the “Always Be My Baby” singer, 50, didn’t include her relationship with the Australian billionaire, 53, anywhere in her book, it’s because Carey doesn’t think their engagement “mattered.”

“If it was a relationship that mattered, it’s in the book. If not, it didn’t occur,” Carey told The Guardian when asked why she didn’t mention Packer in her memoir. In what has to be another version of Carey’s iconic, “I don’t know her” diss for Jennifer Lopez, the vocalist shrugged off any mention of her engagement to Packer. “We didn’t have a physical relationship, to be honest with you,” she told the publication. And that’s on that.

Of course, history tells another story. Carey and Packer’s relationship definitely did occur—at least as far as the public was concerned. The pair reportedly met in 2014 at the premiere of the action film Hercules, which Carey was invited to attend by producer Brett Ratner. It wasn’t until a year later that Carey and Packer made their red carpet debut at the premiere of The Intern, and by early 2016, Packer popped the question in New York City with a 35-carat Wilfredo Rosado engagement ring (which she later sold for more than $2.1 million). This marked Carey’s third engagement yet, after divorcing Tommy Mottola in 1998 and Nick Cannon in 2016. Carey and Cannon had already been separated, however, since 2014. They share nine-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe.

Although it looked like Carey was on her way to marry Packer, the couple reportedly split over a big argument during a trip to Mykonos, Greece. By October of 2016, they had officially called off their engagement and agreed to a multi-million dollar “settlement,” according to HollywoodLife, for expenses Mariah paid to relocate to Los Angeles for Packer.

“Being in such a public relationship was fun for James at first, but then it got to be too much and he wanted his normal life back,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. According to a second insider, Packer had simply “not been present” enough for Carey during their relationship.

The Meaning of Mariah Carey is available to purchase on Amazon.

