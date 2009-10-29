Mariah Carey, Rihanna Were the Next Targets for Teen Thieves

The suspected burglar bunch, who have been robbing Hollywood’s rich and famous, apparently kept photos on file of their next celebrity B&E plans. Pictures of Mariah Carey and Rihanna were seized from the suspects’ computer, as they were believed to be possible targets.

Mariah Carey is wearing long dangling diamond earrings, where as Rihanna is wearing small diamond studs.

If we were the robbers, we would be taking pictures of Mariah’s shoes (Remember her amazing closet on Cribs?) and Rihanna’s Balmain dresses and Chanel purses. Diamonds are forever, but designers are forever too… At least that’s how we see it.

Stay tuned, as TMZ will be publishing the full album of all celebrity pictures seized tomorrow.