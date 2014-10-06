Mariah Carey Called Out Nick Cannon For Cheating (In Song)

It’s no secret that Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon are heading to splitsville (Cannon has already admitted that the two are living apart). Exactly what went down between the two is finally coming to light, though, after months of speculation.

Carey is interestingly the one doing the talking, or should we singing. She was in Tokyo singing Billie Holiday’s “Don’t Explain” yesterday which is about a cheating lover, and while she was giving her rendition of the song, she ad libbed singing: “I know you cheated, motherf***er.”

Was she pointing her finger at Cannon? We can’t assume anything, but it seems pretty likely.

Head over to TMZ, who has the audio of the performance, to listen to it for yourself. The moment in question happens at the seven second mark.