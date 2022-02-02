Here’s What Mariah Really Thinks About Nick Expecting an 8th Child With His 5th Baby Mama

Happy for him. Mariah Carey’s response to Nick Cannon and Bri Tiese’s baby news (and his eighth child with his fifth baby mama overall) shows she has nothing but support for her ex-husband.

Nick, who was married to Mariah from 2008 to 2016, confirmed he’s expecting a son with his model girlfriend on an episode of his show, The Nick Cannon Show, on January 31, 2022. “When a life comes into this world, it’s a celebration. I’m excited. I’m happy. … I’m gonna be the best dad I can possibly be,” he said adding that he and Bri are in a “great space.” The news came a day after he hosted a baby shower for Bri the day before on January 30, 2022.

What does Mariah think? Well, a source told Us Weekly on February 1, 2022, that the “We Belong Together” singer is “supportive” of her ex-husband being a father again and has no bad blood with him. “Mariah and Nick are really great coparents and have a good relationship [and] friendship now so any time Nick has exciting news to share, she’s just happy for him,” the insider said. “They’re in a good place and they’re supportive of each other no matter what.”

According to the source, Mariah is supportive of whatever Nick does as long as their 10-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan, are still a part of his life. “As long as Roc and Roe are still very much a part of Nick’s life, which they are, and he gives them equal attention, that’s what she solely cares about,” the insider said, noting that the twins still “hold a special place” in Nick’s heart. “They spend a lot of time with Nick and he seems to balance time well with all the children.” The source continued, “It’s a lot to juggle and he has a lot on his plate, but at the end of the day, family comes first.”

along with Monroe and Moroccan, Nick is also a father of Golden, 4, and Powerful, 13 months, with ex Brittany Bell. He also shares 6-month-old twins, Zillion and Zion, with Abby De La Rosa. His seventh child, son Zen, died of a brain tumor in December 2021 at 5 months old. In her 2021 memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, Carey revealed that she and Nick split after their marriage took a turn when they became parents. “Making the necessary adult adjustments to being working parents in entertainment took its toll on our relationship, and the end of our marriage came fast, as it began,” she wrote.

The “Touch My Body” singer also confessed that her and Cannon’s marriage “could have worked out,” but in the end, it was their personalities that made them incompatible. ″Honestly, I think Nick and I could have worked it out between the two of us, but egos and emotions got inflamed (which can translate into many billable lawyer hours, and ultimately it did),″ she wrote. ″It was tough. We both wanted to make sure everything was cool for our family. We will always be family, and we make it work.″

Mariah and Nick met in 2005 after he presented her with a surfboard at the Teen Choice Awards. The couple married in 2008 before their divorce in 2016. In The Meaning of Mariah Carey, the “Hero” singer revealed that she was uninterested in becoming a mother when she met Nick, but that all changed when she fell in love. ″Our desire to have children became a force of nature and why we got married so quickly,” she wrote.

The Grammy winner also opened up about the first time she met Nick. She revealed that when the two first met, she told him that she had heard he said “all these nice things” about her. ″With a genuine beaming smile and a flame in his eyes, he replied, ‘If you give me a chance, I’ll prove all of it is true,’″ she wrote. ″A cute moment—very.”

Though their marriage didn’t work out, Nick and Mariah continue to co-parent their twins. In the book, Mariah confessed that she “felt safe” with the comedian, which was a different feeling than her allegedly controlling ex-husband, Tommy Mottola. ″He was a good guy. He was faith-based. He was ambitious,″ she wrote. ″He had been in the entertainment industry for a long time, so he understood the madness. He paid attention to me.”

The Meaning of Mariah Carey is available to purchase on Amazon.

