Nick’s 5th Baby Mama Just Revealed if Mariah Is Really ‘Supportive’ of Him Having an 8th Baby With Her

With another baby on the way, fans can’t help but wonder about Mariah Carey’s reaction to Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi’s pregnancy—and now, Cannon’s fifth baby mama is opening up about how his ex-wife really feels about the situation.

As previously reported, Tiesi, 30, is currently pregnant and expecting Cannon’s eighth child. News of her pregnancy first broke in January 2021 after media outlets obtained photos of her and Cannon at her baby shower. Since then, Tiesi has had a chance to get to know the dynamic she shares with Cannon and his other baby mamas—including his ex-wife, Carey. In an interview with E! News, Tiesi revealed that she and Cannon’s exes are all “very supportive of each other.”

“I feel like everybody is focused on their own family and their own situation,” Tiesi said, adding, “and we’re all very supportive and just respect that. Like, ‘That’s your family, this is ours and [if] you need anything, we’re here.’” Thankfully, Cannon kids and their moms are all able to get along. In the future, Tiesi even thinks their children could all become close friends as adults.

Tiesi also opened up about her relationship with Cannon, which she says has been going on “on-and-off” for years. While she’s had other relationships when she wasn’t with Cannon, she revealed that she and Cannon have managed to “always come back” to each other.

“Him and I have had our on-and-off for years,” Tiesi said. “And I just respect and love who he is so much as a person, that when I thought about, ‘Do I want my son to be this person? Look at your characteristics, look at your personality, look at how you treat people.’”

She continued, “That’s what is so much more important to me than anything. And he treats me amazing, so that’s all I look at.”

News of Tiesi’s pregnancy came one month after Cannon confirmed that his son Zen, whom he shared with Alyssa Scott, died at just five months old in December 2021 after he was diagnosed with a brain tumor. Cannon shared the tragic news on his show at the time, before going to reveal at a later date that he chose to hold off on announcing Tiesi’s pregnancy as he grieved the loss of his late son. Cannon is also father to 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with Mariah Carey, 4-year-old son Golden and 1-year-old daughter with Brittany Bell, along with 1-year-old twins Zion and Zillion, whom he shares with Abby De La Rosa.

