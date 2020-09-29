Mariah Carey’s Net Worth Is Leagues Above Her Ex-Husband Nick Cannon’s

If there’s one thing missing from her tell-all memoir, it’s details of Mariah Carey’s net worth. In September 2020, the singer released The Meaning of Mariah Carey, which fans found full of bombshells about her relationships with past lovers and insights on her nearly 30-year career as a vocalist. But some readers may have been left wondering what Mariah Carey’s net worth really was after picking up a copy of her book. Keep on reading below for everything we know about Mariah Carey’s net worth in 2020.

As for The Meaning of Mariah Carey, while it may not get into the nitty-gritty details of the Grammy-award winning singer’s earnings, it does include some surprising reflections on her life thus far. This includes an unexpected revelation over the real reason Mariah divorced Nick Cannon, along with an admission that she had an affair with Yankees star Derek Jeter while married to her former ex-husband, Tommy Mottola. There are more juicy details where that came from, but for now, let’s get to answering the juiciest question of them all: What is Mariah Carey’s net worth? Hint: It’s way, way more than any of her past lovers. Below you’ll find everything we know about Mariah Carey’s net worth in 2020.

Image: Courtesy of Andy Cohen Books.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

How much has Mariah Carey made from her recorded music career?

Mariah Carey’s net worth makes her, hands down, one of the wealthiest recording artists alive today. Throughout the 90s, Mariah had an iconic run of chart-topping albums with Columbia Records. That includes her 1991 self-titled debut album, which sold over 15 million copies and earned Mariah her first two Grammys, along with the eight-times Platinum sophomore record, Emotions, and Music Box, her best-selling album with over 10 million units sold as per the RIAA.

All those chart-toppers sure pay off. By 2001, Mariah was offered what Insider calls a “record-breaking” contract with Virgin Records for over $100 million. As per Virgin Records’ agreement, Mariah was set to received $23.5 million per each CD of five total recorded during her contract. While Mariah ultimately only released one of the five albums with Virgin Records, she still went on to earn big thanks to songs like “All I Want For Christmas Is You” from her seasonally famous Merry Christmas, released in 1994. According to Newsweek, the singer has earned over $60 million in royalties just from “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”

How much did Mariah Carey make from her Las Vegas residency?

In 2015, Forbes named Mariah Carey one of that year’s top-earning women in music thanks to an estimated $27 million earning from her Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace. Two years after her start at the Palace, Mariah moved on to The Venetian with a shorter deal worth somewhere in the low eight-figures, according to The Blast.

How much did Mariah Carey make on American Idol?

Mariah Carey’s earnings for the singing competition show make some of the American Idol salaries of her fellow judges pale in comparison. For her role as a judge during season 12 in 2012, the singer was reportedly paid $18 million total. With approximately 40 episodes per season, this works out to around $450,000 per episode.

What is Mariah Carey’s net worth in 2020?

Mariah Carey’s net worth in 2020 is estimated to be anywhere between $300 million and $520 million, as per multiple net worth calculators.