Mariah Carey Makes Her Triumphant Return To HSN

Back in July, the world’s premiere Hello Kitty connoisseur, Mariah Carey made an amazing appearance on HSN that became a viral sensation thanks to her crazy antics while selling accessories. After a hiatus that frankly lasted WAY too long, she returned yesterday with more bags caked in glitter and her usual loopy ‘tude.

This time, though, she wasn’t afraid to fire back at those pesky YouTube freaks sitting in their parents’ basement editing together clips of her.”The best thing is that all the people on the Internet get to edit this and cut it together will have so much fun,” she joked.”I won’t mention too many sites right now because I don’t want to leave anyone out who’s gonna mock me, I want to give them enough space to do it.”

What a good sport! I guess when your ego has taken as many public lashings as MC, you might as well learn to laugh at yourself. Take a look below and pray for more Mariah madness/goodness in the future.