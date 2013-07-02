Links To Click: Rihanna Drunkenly Sings Karaoke, Mariah Carey’s New Video, More

Here’s what made our must-see list of things floating around the Internet today!

1. When she’s not busy hanging out with Karl Lagerfeld at the Chanel couture show, Rihanna takes to singing karaoke whilst quite inebriated. [YouTube]

2.The music video for Mariah Carey’s collaborative Spanish-language single with Miguel, “Hermosa,” is officially here! [YouTube]

3. Planning a trip to the Hamptons this summer? Here’s the ultimate guide to the best places to eat, drink, and be merry. [The Vivant]

4. Yves Saint Laurent appointed a new CEO, Bottega Veneta’s Francesca Bellettini. [WWD]

5. Of course! Karl Lagerfeld and his cat Choupette now have their own bobblehead doll. [Vogue UK]

6. Because they’re so cute: here’s how to turn your nails into legit panda bears. [Beauty High]

7. “Downton Abbey” star Michelle Dockery landed the August cover of Harper’s Bazaar UK. [Harpers]

8. If you’ve ever run out of your house with shower hair, these are for you: 10 easy hairstyles for damp hair. [Daily Makeover]

9. See Christian Lacroix’s 18-look couture collection that pays homage to the house of Schiaparelli. [Fashionista]

10. President Obama got sporty in Africa, where he kicked around Soccket, the energy-generation soccer ball. [WashPo]

