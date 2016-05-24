Mariah Carey Has Not One, Not Two, but Three Films in the Pipeline from Hallmark

Just in time for Valentine’s Day next year, Mariah Carey’s first of three movies for the Hallmark Channel will air as part of a contract she signed for a trifecta of made-for-TV flicks that she’ll not only star in but also develop, direct, executive-produce, and all-around be the massive diva that we all know and love, Deadline Hollywood reports. She’ll also create and perform an original song for each film. Whoever is working on these films with her should start taking Advil now, because this sounds like a nonstop headache waiting to happen.

In case you missed it, this is not the first time Carey and Hallmark have partnered for a film: December’s smash “A Christmas Melody” was the singer’s directorial debut, which a whopping 3.9 million people tuned in for. Hallmark also released a not-to-be-forgotten yuletide special last year, “Mariah Carey’s Merriest Christmas,” which happened to draw the channel’s highest holiday spectacular viewership ever. Let’s keep in mind that there’s not much to compete with—this is the Hallmark channel, after all—but Carey is also a totally divine icon in her own right, and her antics are highly watchable—it’s hard to look away sometimes.

Carey really is all over the networks RN, as she also has an eight-part “docuseries” dropping later this year on E! And her TV family is seemingly loving it. “We are honored to continue our collaboration with the multi-talented Mariah Carey,” exec VP of programming at Crown Media Family Networks (Hallmark’s parent company) Michelle Vicary told Deadline. They have to basically be BFFs at this point, because their partnership seems to be incredibly mutually beneficial. “It’s rare to work with a talent who can produce, direct, star, and also compose original music for a project, and we know she will deliver for our viewers once again,” she added. Re: the “rare” part—you can say that again. Generally, that’s because most people would hesitate to control every facet of a film production solo, but Mariah Carey is not most people. No one understands her anyway, so she feels free to do as she likes. As she told Jason Kennedy on live TV recently, “Oh, darling. They’re all misconceptions. These people, they don’t know.… They don’t understand what it takes.” Perhaps we’ll understand more soon.