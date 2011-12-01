Mariah Carey Goes Sexy Santa In Video With Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber and Mariah Carey recently teamed up to recreate Mariah’s 1994 Christmas classic, “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” and the results are finally here.

While the Biebs looks like his usual cute and charming self, pushing a gift-filled shopping cart through Macy’s, Mariah is super sultry in a sexy little Santa suit. During the video she’s flirtatiously touching herself and giving the camera the seductive eye. Slightly disturbing for a holiday themed video with a teenagepop star, right?

Do you think Mariah’s a little too sexy in the video remake? Check it out for yourself and tell us what you think!