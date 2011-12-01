StyleCaster
Share

Mariah Carey Goes Sexy Santa In Video With Justin Bieber

What's hot
StyleCaster

Mariah Carey Goes Sexy Santa In Video With Justin Bieber

Janice
by

Justin Bieber and Mariah Carey recently teamed up to recreate Mariah’s 1994 Christmas classic, “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” and the results are finally here.

While the Biebs looks like his usual cute and charming self, pushing a gift-filled shopping cart through Macy’s, Mariah is super sultry in a sexy little Santa suit. During the video she’s flirtatiously touching herself and giving the camera the seductive eye. Slightly disturbing for a holiday themed video with a teenagepop star, right?

Do you think Mariah’s a little too sexy in the video remake? Check it out for yourself and tell us what you think!

Promoted Stories

share