Apparently It Costs Mariah Carey $85,000 to Get Ready for Photos

Not that we expected a personal glam squad to come cheap—nor did we ever expect that Mariah Carey was anything but high maintenance—but a new lawsuit filed against the superstar is pretty mind-blowing. A photographer is suing the singer’s record label, claiming he was hired to shoot an album cover that abruptly canceled for no reason.

TMZ obtained the legal docs which lay out exactly what it cost him to prepare for the shoot, including the going rates for Miss M’s glam squad: A wardrobe stylist for $65,391, a hairstylist for $9,600, a makeup artist for $7,200 and a manicurist for $2,400. In case your math skills aren’t up to par, that’s over $85,000 to get ready for a couple of photos.

No word on why the photo shoot was canceled in the first place, but maybe Nick Cannon had something to do with it?

As TMZ pointed out, the photographer is suing for the amount he was supposed to get paid—$150,000—but Mimi’s the record label claims they never fully agreed on the terms of his contract, so they’re not on the hook for the fee.

Obviously, there’s a lot of WTF aspects to this news, but we kind of have to wonder what this manicurist does for almost $2,500!