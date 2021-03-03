Mariah Carey’s Brother Is Suing Her for Defamation Over His ‘Violent’ Portrayal in Her Memoir

Served. Mariah Carey’s brother filed a lawsuit against the singer with the Manhattan Supreme Court on Wednesday, March 3, court documents reveal. Her estranged sibling is suing her for defamation over claims made in her 2020 tell-all memoir.

Morgan, 61, says his younger sister has caused “serious damage to his reputation” after portraying him as violent and delinquent in her memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, which was published in September 2020. In it, Mariah, 51, refers to him as her “sometimes drug dealing, been-in-the-system, drunk-ass brother,” and describes multiple instances of his alleged violent behavior.

In one passage, the singer writes about a time that “twelve cops” were called to her home to pull apart her brother and father during a fight. “The big bodies of men, all entangled like a swirling hurricane, crashed loudly into the living room,” the passage read, according to Morgan’s suit. “I was a little girl with very few memories of a big brother who protected me. More often, I felt I had to protect myself from him, and sometimes I would find myself protecting my mother from him too.”

Morgan claims this passage portrayed him as being violent toward his father, instead of the other way around. “The violence was entirely one-sided, with the plaintiff being the recipient of his misplaced rage,” his court documents read, claiming Morgan was the real victim of his father’s alleged abuse.

In her memoir, Carey also reportedly claimed that her brother once physically “slammed” their mother into a wall. “Suddenly there was a loud, sharp noise, like an actual gunshot,” a passage from the book read. “My brother had pushed my mother with such force that her body slammed into the wall, making a loud cracking sound.” According to Morgan, however, this claim is untrue as everyone is aware of the “deep affection” he and his mother share.

In his suit, Morgan insists that many of the passages in his sister’s book “are false and defamatory, personally invasive and painful, and have caused serious damage to his reputation and to his personal and business affairs.” The Manhattan Supreme Court suit also alleges that he “brings this action more in sorrow and disappointment in his sister’s betrayals and malicious falsehoods than in anger at them.

And he’s not the only one: Morgan’s suit follows a similar $1.25 lawsuit brought upon by Mariah’s estranged sister, Alison Carey. In early February, TMZ reported her sister filed for damages for “emotional distress” following the release of Mariah’s memoir.

The Meaning of Mariah Carey is available to purchase on Amazon.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.