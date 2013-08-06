Mariah Carey’s Bling Slings: A Comprehensive Guide

A few weeks ago, Mariah Carey dislocated her right shoulder while shooting the music video for her upcoming single. And just in case you’ve somehow missed it, she’s been wandering around various parts of New York City letting that injury heal in a way that only she could get away with: by encasing it in custom bling slings.

She first debuted the look at her charity MLB All-Star Concert performance in Central Park, where she changed into not one, not two, but three different bling slings over the course of the four songs she sang.

Last night, for the New York premiere of “The Butler,” she debuted another sling, this time studded, which she paired with a Tom Ford LBD. Click through the gallery to see all of the singer’s glamorous shoulder slings—so far.