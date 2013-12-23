StyleCaster
Wait, What? Mariah Carey Wears A Skimpy Bikini To Walk Her Dog In The Snow

Julie Gerstein
Photo: Instagram/@MariahCarey

Mariah Carey is Mariah Carey, and we wouldn’t expect her to do things like normal folks. For example: When you take your dog for a walk during the cold wintery months, you usually bundle up to the fullest, covering every inch of your body so you don’t freeze to death, right?

Nope, not Mariah!

The “All I Want For Christmas Is You” singer posted a photo of herself on Instagram in a red bikini, barefoot, walking her dog in the snow in Aspen, Colorado. Just because. The caption? “It’s just tradition #aspen.”

As far as we know, parading yourself around in a bikini catching your death whilst letting your dog do his business isn’t a city-wide or regional kind of tradition. So we’re assuming it’s a tradition limited to the Carey/Cannon household.

In which case, carry on you crazy kids.

