Mariah Carey: ‘Working on American Idol Was Like Working in Hell with Satan’

If there’s one thing Mariah Carey has going for her, it’s that she’s not afraid to share her real feelings—even if that means taking a dig at the folks who sign her paychecks. The diva vocalist—who this past year did a stint as one of the judges on “American Idol”—recently spoke to New York’s Hot 97 radio station about what it was like to sit next to her rumored nemesis Nicki Minaj and longtime judge Randy Jackson on the panel. Let’s just say MC didn’t mince words.

“Honestly, I hated it,” Carey said on the radio. “God forbid I would ever say anything negative, but … I thought it was going to be a three-person panel. They gave me a nice dangling monetary moment, and I was just like, ‘Okay. Randy Jackson will be there; I’ve known him forever. He used to play bass for me. Like, this isn’t a big deal. This will be nothing.’ But it wasn’t that. It was like going to work every day in hell with Satan.”

Yes, ladies and gentlemen, Mariah Carey compared going to work (for millions of dollars, mind you) with taking a trip to hell and working alongside Satan himself. We can only guess that the Satan reference is a not-so-subtle dig at Minaj, whom Carey famously did not get along with.

The comparison might seem far-fetched, but we have to give MC props for being so candid in a media world that seems increasingly honey-coated. Watch the jaw-dropping moment above!