Mariah Carey 2009 News: Diva’s Impossible Demands Include 20 White Kittens and Doves

We’re currently rolling our eyes and yawning in utter boredom and slight annoyance…I mean we want Mariah Carey to turn on the Westfield Shopping Mall‘s Christmas lights and have all her Christmas wishes come true, but if that means making her demands of 20 white kittens and 100 white doves to surround her during the ceremony come true, then maybe she should tone her wishes down a bit this holiday season. Not only is it a health hazard…it’s also kind of weird.

The fact that you already get a chauffeured luxury vehicle, a pink carpet leading to a pink podium, a wand that will magically turn on the Christmas lights, and an entourage of 80 security guards (among countless other things) we kind of think you’ll be okay without the aforementioned kittens and doves…

Apparently, Mariah Carey has no idea why people think she’s a demanding diva and we may or may not know why either….

