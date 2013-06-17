Maria Shriver Makes Arnold Schwarzenegger Jealous on $250,000 Vacation in South of France



Let’s get one thing straight: The Kennedy clan knows how to party, and that’s exactly what they’ve been doing this past week. Aboard a glamorous luxury yacht named Domani, Maria Shriver cruised the high seas in the South of France alongside her dapper model son Patrick Schwarzenegger and a slew of friends. Notably absent was Arnold Schwarzenegger, the former governor of California and the star of action classics like “Terminator.”

Shriver and Schwarzenegger have been embroiled in a very public split since 2011, when it was revealed that he had a love child with one of their housekeepers. While we’ve all been waiting for their official divorce announcement, it seems they may actually be reconciling—and what better way to pique the interest of an estranged spouse than with photos of you on a gorgeous yacht looking absolutely amazing at 57-years-old?

And honestly, who wouldn’t be jealous of anyone on this yacht? Domani is 148 feet long, can comfortably accommodate 10 guests in lavish surroundings, and has a slew of other amenities that make many top notch hotels look like Best Westerns on the side of the highway. Among the extras include a huge main salon with a full entertainment system including a 42″ plasma TV, a library with an equally impressive entertainment system, a “Sky Lounge” with a full-scale karaoke machine, a large sundeck featuring a massive Jacuzzi, a barbeque, and a cocktail bar. This obviously comes with a price—and during high season, a week on this bad boy will cost you $250,000.

If this doesn’t make Schwarzenegger want to hop on a private jet and go make things right with his wife once and for all, then we don’t know what will!

