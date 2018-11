According to WWD, Maria Menounos hosted a party for new eco-friendly line, LIV GRN, on Tuesday night at Kitson on Robertson Boulevard in Los Angeles. The Access Hollywood and Today Show reporter said it was a “no-brainer to get involved” with founders Sydney Holland and Larry Frazin. The LIV GRN collection currently consists of organic cotton tees, tanks, sweats, and shorts, which range in price from $42 to $106.

The clothing line is available at livgrn.com