Maria Menounos Just Gave Us The Last-Second Holiday Gift Inspo We Needed

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Just when you think you know exactly what to get someone for the holidays, or exactly where you’re going to shop, things never seem to go as planned. That’s why it’s always a good idea to leave your options open. Two retailers that you absolutely should not leave on the backburner are Marshalls and T.J.Maxx. Actress, television personality and entertainer Maria Menounos is here to confirm that these major retailers really do have everything you could possibly need to give your loved ones just what they want for the holidays.

Menounos, who works with both as a brand ambassador, says Marshalls and T.J.Maxx should be everyone’s top destinations for holiday shopping this year.

“One of my favorite ways to celebrate the holidays is finding thoughtful ways to treat my friends and family,” she told StyleCaster in an email. You’ve come to the right place if you, too, are looking to treat your nearest and dearest to gifts they’ll completely adore. We asked Menounos for her top gift picks from these destinations, and she delivered.

Below, check out everything that’s on her wishlist-—you might get some inspiration for yourself.

RELATED: 16 Thoughtful Gifts Your Besties Will Love This Holiday Season

Vivitar Handheld Percussion Massager

Each year, it seems like there’s always a new foolproof gift that could work for anyone on your shopping list. “My go-to gift this year is this percussion massager that I found at T.J.Maxx,” says Menounos. “It’s so versatile and perfect for anyone who needs a little R&R this holiday season.”

Ronny Kobo Estelle Dress

“I love playing dress up and having fun with my style,” she says. “Maxi dresses are always a staple, and Marshalls and T.J.Maxx have so many in-stores and online right now.” Menounos can’t wait to put on this stunning green dress that has balloon sleeves and a front slit.

Burt’s Bees Juniper Water Satin Lipstick

As for Menounos’ go-to holiday makeup look, she says she can never go wrong with a striking lip. “To make an even bigger statement, try pairing it with bold lipstick like this one.”

Jodhpuri Inc Marble Triangle Cheese Board

The holidays couldn’t be complete without bringing together friends and family. With that comes the task of buying a gift for the host. For Menounos, “My go-to gift is always something that can be used for hosting and entertaining, like this cheese board from T.J.Maxx.”

Comida Mexicana Cookbook

Menounos would also bring “a nice cookbook from Marshalls. Both are thoughtful gifts that encourage spending time together.”

Zigi Soho Over-the-Knee Boots

When it comes to holiday festivities, you absolutely need a pair of comfy shoes that will give you lasting comfort. The actress is a sucker for effortlessly chic and supportive over-the-knee boots. “This black pair is such a classic style,” she says.

Charles by Charles David Over-the-Knee Boots

“I’m also loving this gorgeous burgundy boot I found at T.J.Maxx​—so stylish and fun for the holidays, and the block heel is so comfortable for a full day of celebrating!” she adds.

Jodhpuri Inc Hammered Cocktail Shaker

Cooking and drinking play significant parts in making the holidays so special and festive. This copper shaker “will definitely come in handy for cocktails and mocktails all season long,” she says.